'It's not uncommon for it to change' - clerk warns punters about apparent Royal Ascot draw advantage as overnight watering takes place

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Clerk of the course Chris Stickels warned punters this morning that the apparent advantage enjoyed by horses drawn high may not continue through the last two days at Royal Ascot.

He stressed there is no inherent track bias, even though a succession of races have been dominated by runners racing on the stands' side over the first three days of the meeting.

"I can't deny that high-drawn horses are winning but for me it doesn't walk any different," Stickels told the Racing Post at 6.30am. "We do our best to produce an even surface across the whole width of the track, we water it evenly. I can only give you the facts."

But runners favouring the stands' side can lead to any advantage being reversed and the clerk warned: "What can happen is that the more worn the track gets, the less well it takes any irrigation applied and that moisture sits in the top of the more worn areas and percolates better through the areas that are not worn. It's not uncommon for it to change."

The track was watered again overnight and the going is reported to be good to firm once more, although the Racing Post's morning mailout The Edge has been suggesting that conditions may actually be quicker than that.

Will runners on the stands' side continue to dominate at Royal Ascot? Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"The official going description is good to firm and I'm very happy with it," Stickels said. "I think everyone has been very happy with the conditions produced."

More than 370 horses have raced on the track over the first three days, with only one withdrawal due to the ground.

"It's worn pretty well," Stickels said. "We had a great covering of grass and the track was in great shape when we started. You can see we've raced on it but it's taking it very well."

There appears very little chance of any rain falling to change the going before the meeting finishes tomorrow.

"If we're going to get a shower it will be negligible, a minimal volume if we get anything," Stickels said.

"It was dry again overnight. It's quite warm now, the sun is already up and this is forecast to be the warmest day, maybe 27C or 28C."

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