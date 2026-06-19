'I didn't know whether I'd ever be able to race-ride again' - Clifford Lee caps astonishing return to the big time

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Clifford Lee completed a remarkable return to the big time as Venetian Sun displayed the same sort of tenacity her rider has demonstrated over the past eight months to land the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup.

Lee was left in a coma and fighting for his life after a motorbike accident last October, but he battled back to fitness for a return to race riding in April and was understandably emotional after completing what had at one stage looked an unlikely return to the top table on the fourth day of Royal Ascot.

"It was hard at the time," said Lee. "When I had my accident, the last thing you think of is racing. Everyone was worried and I didn't know whether I'd ever be able to race-ride again, but I'm just glad I'm back where I am now."

Lee battled back to health at Jack Berry House in Malton, but his rehabilitation has been as much in his head as it has been about his body.

"Mentally and physically, a lot more goes into it than just getting injured and coming back," said the 30-year-old. "Not many people are able to have that mindset to be able to come back.

"I had five-and-a-half months off as I broke my C1 [vertebra], but I felt I’ve come back stronger and better. It helps riding good horses. It was very hard, it took me a long time to actually get back fit. It’s great to be back on big days like this and I’m glad for the team at home that do all the hard work. She's a great filly and I'm just happy to get it done."

Venetian Sun: made it two Royal Ascot wins for Tony Bloom (centre) Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Almost two years after he sourced Venetian Sun for owners Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy from Tattersalls October Book 1 in Newmarket, Patrick Veitch is remaining tight-lipped about the formula that attracted him to the daughter of Starman.

"An awful lot of people ask me that question but unfortunately it's one I can't really answer," said Veitch in the winner's enclosure at Ascot. "I've had to keep my cards quite close to my chest on that one, because it was an interesting buy. I suppose you'd call it an accumulation of marginal gains. In particular with Venetian Sun, there were one or two things that were individual to her.

"It will be interesting where she goes next and hopefully she'll stay in training next season. Hopefully she might have a season and a half left in her and hopefully a lot of medals between now and then."

Read more Royal Ascot reports:

'That’s what it’s all about' - Scandinavia and Trawlerman serve up modern-day classic to give Aidan O'Brien Royal Ascot century

'A plan well executed' for Fozzy Stack as Nola Soul provides trainer with Royal Ascot breakthrough

'Blimey, she's got a big engine' - brilliant Earth Shot brings relief for James Doyle

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