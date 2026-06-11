'It's going to be some experience' - Mick Mulvany taking aim at the Royal Ascot cream with his €19,000 bargain buys

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Royal Ascot rookie Mick Mulvany has his top hat and tails hired in anticipation of the Coventry Stakes where he will take on the giants of the sport with a pair of colts who cost €19,000 between them.

Navan-based Mulvany has landed three juvenile maidens in Ireland this season and two of those winners will take each other on on Tuesday in the hottest two-year-old race of the season.

Listowel scorer The Scallionator and recent Roscommon winner Arizona Raider are primed to tackle the Ballydoyle pair and market leaders Great Barrier Reef and Confucius, the latter having cost a cool 1.7 million guineas.

Arizona Raider runs in the colours of Sean Cahill, who represented Ireland in the 110m hurdles at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. He cost only €9,000, while The Scallionator was snapped up for €10,000 as Mulvany continues to prove he has a great eye for a bargain.

Speaking after the pair featured among 31 entries for the Coventry, Mulvany said: "I've got my top hat and tails hired from McElhinneys in Athboy, so we're all ready to go and, more importantly, the two horses are as well.

"I think they're both entitled to run on what they've done. They deserve to go over there and have a crack at it. I've never had a runner at Royal Ascot and I've never even been there before, so it's going to be some experience.

"The plan is to head over on Monday and we might have a drink or two on the Monday night. You never know! There's a big crew coming over between the two owners, Sean and Eamonn [Cleary] and their families, plus a few friends. We're all mad looking forward to it."

On the two bargain buys, Mulvany said: "The Scallionator is very fast and ran well at Navan against a good horse before winning at Listowel. He hasn't done much wrong and he should run well.

"I like Arizona Raider, too. He's a big, strong horse and getting better with every run. He's the sort who could progress into a nice three-year-old next season, but don't be surprised if he runs well on Tuesday. I think he's improving fast."

The Scallionator is a top-priced 33-1 chance, with Arizona Raider available at 66-1.

Wesley Joyce has a choice of rides Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Jockey bookings have yet to be finalised, but one of the pair will be ridden by Wesley Joyce, four years after he nearly died from a horror fall at the Galway festival.

Joyce was riding the front-runner Red Heel and was thrown into the path of the trailing horses when his mount stumbled over the road crossing. The incident left him with broken ribs, a punctured lung, a broken shoulder and a fractured larynx, the impact of which can still be heard in his hushed tones.

Joyce and Mulvany have since forged a great relationship – and the trainer thinks the rider deserves every success he gets.

Mulvany said: "Wesley has been great and the people who own both horses want him to ride theirs, so he'll have a tricky choice deciding between them.

"Wesley puts in so much effort and he's with me early every morning, despite the fact he lives in Kildare. We set out to try to develop a young jockey and we're nearly there with Wesley. He's been brilliant and we're lucky to have him."

Mulvany is due to fly back from Heathrow after racing on Tuesday. But what happens if one of the colts does the unthinkable? "Ah, we'll still come home," laughed Mulvany. "We'll have a better party over here!"

Coventry Stakes (Royal Ascot, Tuesday)

Coral: 5-2 Great Barrier Reef, 4 Confucius, 8 Ruler's Pride, 10 Sergei Diaghilev, 12 Night In Vegas, 14 Cut A Dash, 20 bar.

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