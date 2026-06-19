It's 'complete carnage' for bookmakers as £330,000 and £270,000 bets are landed on a glorious day for punters

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Royal Ascot has been "complete carnage" as far as bookmakers Star Sports are concerned, with Precise's victory in the Coronation Stakes and Causeway's narrow success in the King Edward VII Stakes ensuring the Brighton-based firm suffered a six-figure deficit for the fourth day in a row on course.

"We're trying to set a record to lose six figures on every single day of Ascot and so far it's going pretty well," said Star's managing director Flynn Goward just before the last race of the day. "I could reel them all off to you but today, we laid £275,000 at 8-11 on Precise to a client on course, and then another client came in and had £330,000 on Causeway at 10-11.

"Over the week, we were probably about £600,000 behind after Precise but that's more like £900,000 after Causeway's win."

The feature race going to the favourite on all four days has been the bedrock of Star's downfall, with Goward resigned to the fact their week cannot be saved with one day remaining.

"It's complete carnage," said Goward. "Bow Echo was a big loser – we had that one for about £180,000. Ombudsman we had for a fair chunk too and Scandinavia we laid £120,000 at 5-2 yesterday.

Causeway (Ryan Moore) wins the King Edward VII Stakes, another dagger to bookmakers on an expensive week Credit: Edward Whitaker

"We did lay a £100,000 loser yesterday, Cannes at 4-1, which actually got beat, but even with that we're still £900,000 behind. It feels like Royal Ascot has actually morphed into Cheltenham with the results that we've seen.

"The results broadly haven't been awful but when we tend to lay a big one they tend to be winning in the feature races."

Goward added: "We've got no chance of getting out now and I've never known a day like it, but there's no point sulking about it. That's how we play at Star. Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn't. We're here to lay the big bets."

Despite some bookmakers reporting business to have been slow in the ring this week, Goward said Star had seen good money across their pitches this week.

"Business has been really good," he added. "We bet on the top and bottom rails and in Tatts, and the spread of business has been great."

Tattersalls bookmaker Barry Pinnington said punters were well on top over the first four days, with Precise a painful result on the fourth day.

"It was a shame the second, Touleen, got boxed in in the Coronation Stakes," said Pinnington. "That was a difference of about £8,000 and, while you take each race on its merits, if the favourites keep going in, you have to cut your cloth a little bit. It's not a bottomless pit, is it? There hasn't really been a result [for the bookmakers] today. The punters are definitely on top. I think we need juice in the ground to get a result here."

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