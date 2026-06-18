'It's beyond anything we could have dreamed' - Joseph O'Brien takes aim at legendary father in race to be Royal Ascot top trainer

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Aidan O'Brien may have saddled a century of Royal Ascot winners when Scandinavia won the Gold Cup but his son Joseph could yet outpoint him as the week's top trainer with the pair locked together on top of the leader board on Thursday.

Joseph O'Brien was a key part of the Ballydoyle operation in his riding days but is now embracing the rivalry with his father and the pair are tied on four winners and three seconds apiece after a third day of fierce competition.

He said: "You always come here hopeful and confident with your own horses and then you find that everything goes wrong and you go home with your tail between your legs. We had a chat amongst ourselves last week and we thought we had a pretty strong team, but a lot of them were big prices.

"You sort of lose a little bit of confidence when you see 20-1 beside your name but we thought they prepared really well. The season has gone well so to have four winners at this stage is beyond anything we could have dreamed of."

O'Brien had saddled four Royal Ascot winners before this year's meeting yet doubled that tally after just 15 races through Kizlyar, Limestone, King Of Cloughan and Enceladus.

Limestone and Dylan Browne McMonagle after victory in the Queen's Vase Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Runners-up Defiantly, On Just Terms and Johanna Walsh have also contributed to his topping the trainers' table alongside his father, and O'Brien said his blistering form is the result of a conscious effort to improve the quality of his string.

He said: "We always look forward but I think it comes down to the people we have and the horses we’re getting; the standard is getting better all the time and as a consequence the results are getting better. We've obviously been building that for the last number of seasons."

While being the son of a legendary trainer comes with its share of pressure, O'Brien is relaxed about taking the fight not just to his father but also to his brother Donnacha.

"We’re used to it," he said. "We’re doing it every week at home and it’s a real privilege to be able to compete with Dad and Donnacha. It's what racing is all about, competing and doing the best you can on the track, and whatever happens there happens.

"It doesn’t get better than coming to Royal Ascot with nice horses. Generally we buy middle-distance horses but it was nice to have a sprint winner yesterday too. It’s really special – I’m living my dream."

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