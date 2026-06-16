'It's Ascot - he just doesn't turn up the same horse' - Queen Anne favourite Notable Speech fails to fire as Charlie Appleby looks to targets elsewhere

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Charlie Appleby admitted that Ascot just might not be the track for Notable Speech after the high-class miler could only manage sixth when sent off favourite for the Queen Anne Stakes.

The five-year-old, a dual Grade 1 winner in Canada and the US last season, was making his third start at the royal meeting, having finished fourth in this race last season for Godolphin.

His 16-time Royal Ascot-winning trainer has had a lean spell at the meeting by his lofty standards, with Rebel's Romance his first winner in three years when scoring last season.

Appleby will take plenty of encouragement from the performance of second string Opera Ballo , who finished third, only three-quarters of a length behind the winner Ten Bob Tony.

"With Notable Speech, I'm afraid you've got to say it's Ascot," said Appleby. "He just doesn't turn up as the same horse. Two down, normally William [Buick] would be taking back but he was having to ask him. Once you do that on him, you know that you're not going to win.

"In terms of where he goes next, you could keep the eye on the Sussex Stakes or he could go back on his travels to France, before heading over to Canada and back for a Breeders' Cup. He owes us nothing. He's done and dusted in respects to his stallion career."

Ten Bob Tony (Kieran Shoemark, orange cap) wins the Queen Anne Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Opera Ballo, who downed Field Of Gold on his reappearance after two wins in Meydan during the winter, including the Group 1 Jebel Hatta, will be aimed at Glorious Goodwood.

"I was delighted with Opera Ballo," said Appleby. "There's a headwind out there, so it was tough to do what we tried to do but he got into a nice rhythm and was doing everything right. He stuck at it and we know what this horse wants, the Sussex, which is tailormade for him.

"It looks like they've gone hard. Ten Bob Tony has sat stone cold last and looked like a fresh pair of legs with two furlongs to travel. We had to come here with Opera Ballo and he's run a creditable race in third. Going forward, we know he wants a turning track, so we'll try again."

Appleby saddles just Del Maro on Wednesday in the Queen's Vase, while he has three runners on Thursday. However, Wise Approach is set to be his only Group 1 chance on the remaining four days in Friday's Commonwealth Cup.

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