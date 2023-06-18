It's an absolute honour, a dream job - especially it being the first Royal Ascot under the new King'

Alastair Warwick will oversee his first Royal Ascot as the racecourse's chief executive this week and described it as his "dream job".

Warwick took over the role permanently only three months ago, having been made interim chief executive following the sudden departure of Vivien Currie in October.

However, he has plenty of experience of what the meeting entails, having joined Ascot 15 years ago as managing director following spells at Hamilton – as chief executive – Chester, Aintree and Cartmel.