It's an absolute honour, a dream job - especially it being the first Royal Ascot under the new King'

Alastair Warwick is looking forward to his first Royal Ascot as chief executive of the racecourse
Alastair Warwick is looking forward to his first Royal Ascot as chief executive of the racecourseCredit: David Sell

Alastair Warwick will oversee his first Royal Ascot as the racecourse's chief executive this week and described it as his "dream job".

Warwick took over the role permanently only three months ago, having been made interim chief executive following the sudden departure of Vivien Currie in October.

However, he has plenty of experience of what the meeting entails, having joined Ascot 15 years ago as managing director following spells at Hamilton – as chief executive – Chester, Aintree and Cartmel.

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Published on 18 June 2023Last updated 15:00, 18 June 2023
