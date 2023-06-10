'It's all systems go' - Classic hero Chaldean to lead formidable Juddmonte team into Royal Ascot battle

Connections of emphatic 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean believe he will be "the one to beat" when he leads a formidable team from the all-conquering Juddmonte operation into battle at Royal Ascot in the St James's Palace Stakes on Tuesday week.

With Haskoy a possible for the Ascot Gold Cup, Laurel taking aim at the Duke of Cambridge Stakes and Covey heading for the Jersey, Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon believes this could be the bloodstock behemoth's strongest team heading to Ascot for a number of years.

Chaldean, who had subsequent Derby winner Auguste Rodin in arrears when landing the Guineas at Newmarket, will look to set the tone for the week in the Group 1 St James's Palace on the opening afternoon of the royal meeting, and Mahon is hopeful he can cement his position as the top miler in Europe when he takes on Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Paddington and French 2,000 Guineas runner-up Isaac Shelby.