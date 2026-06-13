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Royal Ascot
premium

'It's absolutely mad' - apprentice rider who nearly died in a horror fall is now relishing his first Royal Ascot ride

Wesley Joyce: back among the winners at Cork on Wednesday
Wesley Joyce: suffered a horrific fall at Galway in 2022 but has bounced back in remarkable fashionCredit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)
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Wesley Joyce has said it feels "absolutely mad" to be riding at Royal Ascot next week, less than four years after he almost died from a horror fall at Galway. 

Joyce has chosen to ride The Scallionator in the Coventry Stakes, one of two runners in the race for rookie Royal Ascot trainer Mick Mulvany, who is also set to saddle Arizona Raider. 

Joyce had the pick of the pair and opted for The Scallionator, an emphatic winner of a Listowel maiden who also finished second to the highly regarded Barrow Bay in the same Navan maiden in which Gstaad beat True Love last season.

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Deputy Ireland editor

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