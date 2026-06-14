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'It would be the pinnacle' - Robert Havlin eyes up his sweetest moment in 35-year career on Gold Cup contender 'in great form'
Robert Havlin, one of the elder statesmen of the weighing room in Britain, says it would be the pinnacle of his 35 years in racing should Sweet William make it third time lucky in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.
A mainstay of the John and Thady Gosden stable, Havlin enjoyed a breakthrough at the highest level when Commissioning won the Group 1 Fillies' Mile in 2022 and two years later finished runner-up in the Derby when Ambiente Friendly chased home City Of Troy at Epsom.
But success aboard Sweet William in the royal meeting's marquee race on Thursday would top the lot as far as the 52-year-old is concerned.
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Published on inRoyal Ascot
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