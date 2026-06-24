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'It meant so much to me' - joy for Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey who played his part in Almeraq's Group 1 success
The magic of a winner might be impossible to replicate for an ex-jockey – but there is no hiding what Almeraq’s Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes success meant to Cheltenham Festival-winning rider Andrew Tinkler.
Tinkler, who donned the silks of JP McManus and the Queen in a successful jumps career, has been a work-rider for William Haggas for almost four years and partners the Shadwell-owned sprinter every day at home.
Travelling between Newmarket and Nottingham for on-course representative duties for the stable at two meetings on Saturday, Tinkler watched the Group 1 contest on his phone and took great satisfaction from Almeraq’s nose victory at 25-1 under Tom Marquand.
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Published on inRoyal Ascot
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