Inspiral 'in a good place' as she bids for more Royal Ascot fireworks in Queen Anne

Inspiral, a dazzling winner at Royal Ascot last season, is in the perfect spot as she prepares to take on the best milers in Europe in the opening race of this year's royal meeting on Tuesday week.

A Cheveley Park Stud homebred, Inspiral was an emphatic four-and-three-quarter-length winner of the Coronation Stakes on her first start of last season and will bid to make a winning return to action once again at Ascot when she takes on the colts in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes.

Already a three-time Group 1 winner and victorious at the highest level as both a two and three-year-old, Inspiral's comeback was delayed by a minor muscle injury last year, but there have been no such setbacks this time as she bids to give Frankie Dettori a dream start to his final Royal Ascot.