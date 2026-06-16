'I'm surprised he's as big a price as he is' - Johnny Dineen cannot see this favourite getting beaten despite a market drift

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Pro punter Johnny Dineen believes Notable Speech is one of the best bets of Royal Ascot in the Queen Anne Stakes (2.30) today and claimed: "I don't really see any dangers."

The Godolphin five-year-old has drifted to a best-price 5-2 (from 2) for the opening race of the royal meeting, having scored a fifth Group 1 success in the Lockinge at Newbury last month.

And Dineen, who has also worked as a bookmaker, told viewers of the Racing Post's Good Morning Royal Ascot preview programme that he is not one to oppose.

"I'm surprised he's as big a price as he is," he said. "If he does what he does normally he will win.

"If he wasn't in the race, I wouldn't have a bet. I don't really see any dangers. He's a top, top Group 1 horse. At 5-2 I think he is one of the best bets of the meeting."

Maddy Playle suggested that punters should take a chance on Siouxperb at double-figure odds in the Coventry Stakes (3.05).

"Archie Watson has got a magnificent record in the race," she said. "And I love what this horse showed at Yarmouth.

"He looked clueless, like a deer in headlights, but the minute he started to get the idea of what his legs could actually do he absolutely zoomed clear. The second horse has won twice since. And Siouxperb has a lot more to give."

Tom Segal is keen to oppose both the Australian challengers and the home team in the King Charles III Stakes (3.40) and is keen on a French sprinter.

"I like Rayevka," he said. "She was third in the Commonwealth Cup last year, when she got miles back and flew home.

"She's run once over five furlongs on good ground and she won easily at Longchamp last time out, beating some really good horses. What's not to like? I think she might win."

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