‘If he was mine he'd go over for The Everest’ - Gigginstown reach the summit once again with Mission Central

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It is usually Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National winners that Gigginstown House Stud is associated with, but Michael O'Leary's operation was responsible for the fastest thing on four legs at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

The headline-making Ryanair chief executive bred Mission Central, who got up by the skin of his teeth under Ryan Moore in the King Charles III Stakes to complete a glorious hour for his sire No Nay Never after the victory of Great Barrier Reef in the Coventry.

O'Leary not only owns Gigginstown in County Westmeath but Plantation Stud in Newmarket, and his equine empire is overseen by his brother Eddie, the renowned breeze-up consignor and pinhooker with his own Irish base, Lynn Lodge Stud.