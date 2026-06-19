'I'd be strong on Precise - I'll definitely back her' - pro punter Johnny Dineen cannot see past the Coronation Stakes favourite

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Hot favourite Precise was hailed on Friday morning as "as close as you get to a good thing at this meeting" for the Coronation Stakes (4.20 ) at Royal Ascot later today.

She turned around 1,000 Guineas form when beating her Newmarket conqueror True Love in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh and is the mount chosen by jockey Ryan Moore.

The filly is a best-priced 8-13 favourite for the Ballydoyle pair's third clash of the season but professional punter Johnny Dineen said on the Racing Post's Good Morning Royal Ascot preview show : "I'd be strong on Precise. I don't think the word 'certainty' and Royal Ascot go hand in hand but she is a good bet.

"You can afford to wait, it's going to be a really hot day and you wouldn't want to see her going down in a lather of sweat but the worst she can be is 4-7 or 8-13. As long as everything appears to be going smoothly I will definitely back her. I do think Precise is as close as you get to a good thing at this meeting."

Fellow punter and analyst Martin Dixon agreed and said: "The most recent form is the best guide. I have no reason to take her on."

Martin Dixon: "I have no reason to take her on" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Post columnist is also keen on the chance of favourite Hopewell Rock in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (3.40 ) and said: "The conditions of the race are absolutely perfect for him.

"He's shortened up, he's 100-30 now, but I do think he's very well handicapped and I'm not sure there are that many in the race who are."

At longer odds, he recommended Richard Hannon's Dark Issue in the Albany Stakes (2.30 ) and said: "When she won she was a big price so she wasn't necessarily expected but she travelled everywhere and quickened up really well.

"That wasn't a bad race and she won with loads in hand. Richard's two-year-olds have been running really well; the ones he's been bringing here are the right ones to be competitive."

Dineen, who has also worked as a bookmaker, is keen to oppose Albert Einstein in the Commonwealth Cup (3.05 ).

He is going to lay the horse and said: "I couldn't have him. I don't think he's any good. He's had three goes at it this year and none of the three runs would give him a chance in a race like this."

Read these next:

'I'm very keen to take her on' - In The Know tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy are against a big-race favourite on Friday

Ascot clerk issues warning to punters about apparent track draw advantage as overnight watering takes place

'That’s what it’s all about' - Scandinavia and Trawlerman serve up modern-day classic to give Aidan O'Brien Royal Ascot century

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.