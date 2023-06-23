Racing Post logo
'I would love to see the day when Shaquille does it all properly' - until that day comes, this one will do

Julie Camacho (left) after Shaquille and Oisin Murphy had won the Commonwealth Cup
Julie Camacho shows her delight after watching Shaquille win the Commonwealth Cup at Royal AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker

Half a century had passed since Dermot Weld's first Royal Ascot winner but the appetite for more remained strong. Frankie Dettori began the day having struck at the meeting no less than 79 times. He was desperate for number 80. 

Unlike those two racing legends, Julie Camacho and Steve Brown had never come close to success at the sport's most coveted celebration yet never before had they brought an athlete with the talent of Shaquille. Thanks to their best horse, they have now won on the best stage – and their triumph was so richly deserved.

Shaquille, like all the members of their Malton string, races in Camacho's name, and it was Camacho alone who walked on to Ascot's podium before curtsying in front of the Prince and Princess of Wales. It is, however, as a duo that they train. They make for a mighty combined force, one that now has not just a first Royal Ascot winner but also a first Group 1 winner. 

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Published on 23 June 2023Last updated 18:43, 23 June 2023
icon
