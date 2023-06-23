'I would love to see the day when Shaquille does it all properly' - until that day comes, this one will do

Half a century had passed since Dermot Weld's first Royal Ascot winner but the appetite for more remained strong. Frankie Dettori began the day having struck at the meeting no less than 79 times. He was desperate for number 80.

Unlike those two racing legends, Julie Camacho and Steve Brown had never come close to success at the sport's most coveted celebration yet never before had they brought an athlete with the talent of Shaquille. Thanks to their best horse, they have now won on the best stage – and their triumph was so richly deserved.

Shaquille, like all the members of their Malton string, races in Camacho's name, and it was Camacho alone who walked on to Ascot's podium before curtsying in front of the Prince and Princess of Wales. It is, however, as a duo that they train. They make for a mighty combined force, one that now has not just a first Royal Ascot winner but also a first Group 1 winner.