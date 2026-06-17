'I thought we were beat' - Joseph O'Brien strikes again after Limestone prevails in photo-finish to Queen's Vase

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Limestone was cut for the Betfred St Leger in September after showing rock-solid determination to edge out Del Maro in a thrilling finish to the Group 2 Queen's Vase.

The 100-30 chance was always sat just off the pace set by 40-1 shot and third-placed Ranga Tang before getting to work in the straight under Dylan Browne McMonagle to prevail by a nose from the runner-up, who went mighty close to giving Charlie Appleby a first win of the week.

Limestone was the second winner of the meeting for Joseph O'Brien and was shortened to 16-1 (from 20) by Paddy Power for the St Leger, a double that was last completed by Eldar Eldarov in 2022.

Co-owned by Valmont, Al Shaqab and Ballylinch Stud, Limestone was following in the footsteps of the previous year's winner Carmers having arrived on the back of landing a Listed contest at Navan.



The close finish took a little while to call as the first and second flashed past the post together and many called it wrong, including O'Brien. He said: "I thought we were beat as the Godolphin horse came late but we managed to hold on.

"Dylan gave him a fantastic ride. He got a great position and took control of the race, which was what we intended to do because we felt one of his best attributes was his speed. I thought the Godolphin horse might just nab us, but he's been involved in a couple of photo-finishes through his career and he's come out on top. That's a good trait to have."

Limestone (centre): stayed on best under Dylan Browne McMonagle Credit: Patrick McCann

O'Brien is hopeful there is more to come from Limestone through his three-year-old campaign.

He added: "He's a son of New Bay and all we can do is see how far he can climb, but he's improved with every start.

"He won the race at Navan that last year's winner Carmers won. We knew he would stay well and I'm delighted for the team at home."

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