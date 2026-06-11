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Royal Ascot
premium

'I think stepping up to two and a half miles in the Gold Cup will suit him well'

Round-up from all the big yards including Joseph O'Brien, Donnacha O'Brien and Paddy Twomey

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Gavin Cromwell

Quiet Mutiny
Sandringham Stakes (Friday)

She ran a good race when second in the Polonia Stakes on her return and wasn’t beaten far at the Curragh over seven on her handicap debut. We think the step up to a mile will suit her in the Sandringham.

Snellen
Duke Of Cambridge (Wednesday)

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