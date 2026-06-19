'I think she has an outstanding chance' - Ryan Moore runs through his star-studded book of Friday rides

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Even Ryan Moore admits he does not know which of Aidan O'Brien's "outstanding" Classic-winning fillies is the better but he hopes he has chosen right this time in today's Coronation Stakes (4.20 ) at Royal Ascot.

He rode Precise when she trailed in seventh behind Wayne Lordan's mount True Love in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket last month, then switched to the winner when she was beaten by her resurgent stablemate in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh.

The jockey is back on board Precise, who is 4-6 favourite for their second rematch this afternoon with True Love available at 3-1. But he is not certain the betting market has got it right.

True Love won the 1,000 Guineas Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"I'm still not sure which one is the best," he said in his World Pool blog. "But they're both high-class. They are two good fillies and Wayne’s got the best out of them so far!

"True Love won at the royal meeting as a two-year-old. She's very fast; she won the Queen Mary. Precise won the Moyglare and the Fillies' Mile. The mile seems to suit her well and she’s a strong staying filly. They both have outstanding chances."

Ryan Moore: "They're both high-class" Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Moore, who was awarded an MBE in the King's birthday honours last Friday, is the leading rider at Royal Ascot this week, with his battling victory on Scandinavia in yesterday's Gold Cup taking his tally for the meeting to four.

He is hoping for another Group 1 success in the Commonwealth Cup (3.05 ) on Albert Einstein , who has been a beaten favourite in all three runs this season.

"He's an exciting, good-looking colt," he said, "Ascot is going to suit him and I’m expecting him to put in a big performance.

"He’s the fittest and most professional he’s been, so we’re hoping he shows us what he can do."

Ranked: Ryan Moore’s other day four rides – plus the rider’s thoughts

"He’s run well in two starts this season and his form suggests Ascot’s stiff five should suit."

Sirius A 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: James Horton

"There’s a maximum field of 19 in here and we’ve got to give weight to most of them, so it won’t be easy. I wouldn’t be too worried about the step back in trip, as he’s already a winner over a mile and a half. He finished his race off nicely when I rode him the last day and should have a squeak given he has form in higher company."

Emit 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

"She’s got a nice enough profile having had just the three starts and now making her handicap debut off 96. The form of her two wins is yet to really be tested, so we’re stepping into the unknown, but I’m sure connections will be hoping she’s better than her mark."

Seet 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

"He is a lovely big staying colt who’s improving all the time. He’s done everything right so far and we expect him to take another good step forward here. The step up in trip will suit and he should run a big race."

Causeway 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

"She’s a nice Sioux Nation filly who was second on debut, but she wasn't beaten far, and then she won very impressively at the Curragh a couple of weeks ago. She's a big, strong filly, and I think she has an outstanding chance."

Sun Goddess 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read more Royal Ascot day four Raceday Intel:

2026 Commonwealth Cup pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Keith Melrose's ratings for every contender

2.30 Ascot: the Ballydoyle banker? Aidan O'Brien relies on 'very smart filly' as he eyes yet another big juvenile prize

5.35 Ascot: it's the Gosdens v O'Brien again as top prospects Water To Wine and Causeway square off in King Edward VII Stakes

'His form had a substantial boost on Tuesday and we're very happy with him' - the full lowdown on Friday's big handicaps at Ascot

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