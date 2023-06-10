'I think he's right up there with the best in the country' - James Ferguson stable star set for Royal Ascot comeback

Deauville Legend, winner of the Bahrain Trophy, Great Voltigeur and fourth in the Melbourne Cup last season, is set to return to action in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Trained by James Ferguson in Newmarket, Deauville Legend went down by just a head in the King George V Stakes at last year's royal meeting and a strong performance on his seasonal reappearance could set him up for a title at the Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes back at Ascot next month.

Deauville Legend, owned by Hong Kong businessman Boniface Ho Ka-kui, has not been seen in competitive action since his fourth at Flemington in November and Ferguson said: "We decided to give him a much longer break because we're aiming at an international campaign at the end of the year.