'I think he's right up there with the best in the country' - James Ferguson stable star set for Royal Ascot comeback

Danny Muscutt: enjoyed a breakthrough year on Deauville Legend
Deauville Legend: heading for the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal AscotCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Deauville Legend, winner of the Bahrain Trophy, Great Voltigeur and fourth in the Melbourne Cup last season, is set to return to action in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Trained by James Ferguson in Newmarket, Deauville Legend went down by just a head in the King George V Stakes at last year's royal meeting and a strong performance on his seasonal reappearance could set him up for a title at the Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes back at Ascot next month. 

Deauville Legend, owned by Hong Kong businessman Boniface Ho Ka-kui, has not been seen in competitive action since his fourth at Flemington in November and Ferguson said: "We decided to give him a much longer break because we're aiming at an international campaign at the end of the year.

Lewis PorteousReporter
Published on 10 June 2023Last updated 16:37, 10 June 2023
