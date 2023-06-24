'I think adrenaline is keeping us going at the moment' - Shaquille connections revel in biggest triumph

Steve Brown revealed he was up until nearly 1am answering messages of congratulation for a hugely popular success that showed "everybody" can win a Group 1.

Shaquille set off from Julie Camacho's Malton yard at 3.30am on Friday and returned as a Royal Ascot winner, having put up a remarkable display to land the Commonwealth Cup for the husband and wife training team.

He lost several lengths at the start yet was still able to catch hot favourite Little Big Bear in the last half furlong to give the stable its first winner at the meeting and a breakthrough success at the highest level.