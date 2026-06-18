'I still have faith in him unless it goes completely wild' - Johnny Dineen remains keen on Gold Cup drifter

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Pro punter Johnny Dineen remains keen on favourite Scandinavia in the Gold Cup (4.15 ) at Royal Ascot today despite a drift in the betting.

The price of the long-time market leader, who won the St Leger last autumn, has eased out overnight and on Thursday morning to around 9-4.

"I expected him to be shorter," Dineen said on the Racing Post's Good Morning Royal Ascot.

"I considered backing him at 6-4 two weeks ago. I do think he'll get the trip and I think he'll win. The drift wouldn't put me off at the moment but you wouldn't like to see him going to 11-4.

"Scandinavia was the one horse I really fancied coming here and I still fancy him. I still have faith in him unless it goes completely wild and he's maybe displaced from favouritism, at the moment I'm a big fan."

Dineen, who has worked as a bookmaker, also warned punters to be wary of hot favourite Legacy Link in the Ribblesdale Stakes (3.40).

"I certainly wouldn't back her," he said of the Oaks runner-up. "It's a 13-day turnaround from an exacting Group 1 to here. Surely it's an afterthought, it has to be.

"She's surely vulnerable and she didn't look a glutton for a mile and a half. I'd be very suspicious of her."

Fozzy Stack: big chance in the Chesham Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Maddy Playle is part of a big gamble on Nola Soul in the Chesham Stakes (2.30), having taken 12-1 about the two-year-old who is now a best-priced 5-1.

"I'm already on but I'd definitely still be with him," she said. "The form was boosted in the last race here yesterday when King Of Cloughan won the Windsor Castle and the third has also won since.

"The form is very strong and Fozzy Stack had Thesecretadversary run very well in the race last year."

Read more on Royal Ascot:

WATCH: David Jennings, Graeme Rodway, Johnny Dineen and Maddy Playle mark your cards for day three of Royal Ascot

Legacy Link has come out of the Oaks 'in great shape' - but can she go one better in the Ribblesdale?

'He’s been giving us the right signals' - Ryan Moore on his day three rides at Royal Ascot including his big Gold Cup hope

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