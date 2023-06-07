Racing Post logo
'I have seen a big change in her' - Buick booked as Henderson targets Royal Ascot with talented mare

Ahorsewithnoname: mare is in foal to Cracksman
Ahorsewithnoname: mare is in foal to Cracksman Credit: Grossick Racing

Nicky Henderson, who jokingly floated the idea of running jump racing's biggest star at Royal Ascot, has his sights set on the meeting with Ahorsewithnoname – and has signalled his intent by booking champion jockey William Buick for the ride.

In Constitution Hill, Henderson boasts a winter superstar who swept all before him last season when his four Grade 1 triumphs included the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Prior to that devastating display, Henderson and owner Michael Buckley teased fans with talk of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, but that was never a realistic option for the six-year-old, who is enjoying his summer holiday now. 

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 7 June 2023Last updated 16:00, 7 June 2023
