Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

'I faced my fear and came out of the car park alive' - David Jennings joins the legendary afterparty

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
The Royal Ascot car parks are part of the meeting's folklore
The Royal Ascot car parks are part of the meeting's folkloreCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Have you heard about the Royal Ascot afterparty in the car parks? Of course you have. They are the stuff of legend, apparently, etched in Royal Ascot folklore just as Yeats, Brown Jack and bottles of Bollinger are. This is where all the cool kids hang out. Hence, it seems I was the last to know. 

Anyway, my editor wanted me to go and shamelessly throw myself into the middle of the cars. When they were stationary, I presume, although I never asked. Go see what all the fuss is about, he said. Me? Really? A raw Irishman, with a shirt soaking in sweat and a thick Naaaaavan accent, mixing with the well-heeled. Thanks, gaffer. 

I feel completely out of position. Roy Evans never played Michael Owen centre-half, did he? 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 21 June 2023Last updated 18:20, 21 June 2023
icon
more inRoyal Ascot
more inRoyal Ascot