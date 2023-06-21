'I faced my fear and came out of the car park alive' - David Jennings joins the legendary afterparty

Have you heard about the Royal Ascot afterparty in the car parks? Of course you have. They are the stuff of legend, apparently, etched in Royal Ascot folklore just as Yeats, Brown Jack and bottles of Bollinger are. This is where all the cool kids hang out. Hence, it seems I was the last to know.

Anyway, my editor wanted me to go and shamelessly throw myself into the middle of the cars. When they were stationary, I presume, although I never asked. Go see what all the fuss is about, he said. Me? Really? A raw Irishman, with a shirt soaking in sweat and a thick Naaaaavan accent, mixing with the well-heeled. Thanks, gaffer.

I feel completely out of position. Roy Evans never played Michael Owen centre-half, did he?