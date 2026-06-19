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'I don't think that was the real Daryz' - top trainer Francis Graffard pinpoints reasons for Arc hero's below-par Ascot effort
Francis Graffard believes that a combination of travel and a nerve-sapping 24 hours in the racecourse stables contributed to a slightly flat third-placed effort from Daryz in Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes.
Both trainer and jockey Mickael Barzalona had been left scratching their heads in the unsaddling enclosure in the immediate aftermath of the race but, with 24 hours to reflect and confirmation that last year's Arc hero did not appear to have suffered any physical issue, Graffard feels he has a better handle on what went wrong.
"He seems to have travelled home well having set off on Wednesday evening," said the trainer. "Even when I went to saddle him before the race he seemed to have his head down a little bit, he didn't seem quite his usual self. I think he was feeling the journey in his legs and he also found the day before in the racecourse stables took its toll a little. I think he used up some energy that way too.
"That and not getting the ideal trip in the race all combined to mean he didn't run to 100 per cent of what he's capable of. He wasn't embarrassed but I don't think that was the real Daryz."
Graffard was speaking after Gilded Prize had bounced back from a disappointing run in the Prix Saint-Alary to run a fine third to Earth Shot in the Ribblesdale.
"It was a really good performance from a filly who is still quite physically immature," said Graffard. "She travelled into the race well and had a great trip so she was beaten fair and square but it was a very good run in a Royal Ascot Group 2."
Graffard has another busy day on Friday, with Samangan and Kimi Rey flying the flag in the Commonwealth Cup, another Juddmonte chance Repel running in the Sandringham, and Moojeed taking his chance in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap.
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