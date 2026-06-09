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Royal Ascot
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'I don't really feel like there's a race for him' - impressive Epsom winner set to bypass Royal Ascot
Hickory Lad lands the Woodcote Stakes at EpsomCredit: Warren Little (Getty Images)
Phillip Makin is set to resist temptation and bypass Royal Ascot with his impressive Derby meeting winner Hickory Lad.
He will take his time with a two-year-old he bought for €9,000 who took his earnings to almost £60,000 when bounding up by an easy three-and-a-quarter lengths under Sam James in the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom last week.
"I wouldn't have been surprised if he'd won but I wasn't expecting him to win like that," admitted the trainer, who has only "17 or 18" horses in his North Yorkshire yard.
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