'I don't know what more we can do' - Ascot clerk frustrated over accusations of straight track bias

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Clerk of the course Chris Stickels admitted that it had been "frustrating" to hear accusations of a huge draw bias at Royal Ascot this week and stood by his belief that there was no material difference in conditions across the width of the straight track.

Although hot and dry conditions made for a predictable good to firm going description throughout the meeting, high draws dominated the handicaps held on the straight course, with the winners of those races emerging from stalls 33, 16, 28, 30, 30, 31 and 24.

Trainer Hugo Palmer was among the trainers to speak about what he called "a massive bias", but he did express sympathy with Stickels. Simon Crisford was another to speak on the matter in a TV interview with Sky Sports Racing.

Palmer said: "There has been a massive bias looking at the results. I have huge sympathy with Chris Stickels, who in general does an immaculate job.

"When you walk the track, as I have every day with the stick, it's impossible to think that there is a draw bias, and yet when you look at the results of the races there clearly is.

"It is a shame and you'd want to think the world's biggest meeting is a totally level playing-field, but I have no idea and no suggestions how you make it that."

Chris Stickels: walking the track at Ascot on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Speaking during racing on Saturday, Stickels said: "Fundamentally I don't think there's that much of a difference and I don't know what more we can do. We try to measure everything, look at what we can and try to provide the fairest surface we can. We'll go and have a think about it, but we try to present it as fair as possible and I don't think we're too far away in all honesty."

Some commentators had wondered whether watering one side more than the other during the meeting was an option, but Stickels said he would not go down that route.

He said: "We do our best to get things right and take great pride in trying to do things right and work very hard at it, but you can't mess about during a meeting or close to a meeting and we wouldn't do that anyway.

"Weeks ago we can address things with tweaks like that but you can't do it near a meeting. Once you get into June you can't mess about with it.

"It's frustrating. If we had a couple of winners up that far side it wouldn't be an issue. It's annoying because I don't really believe there is one [a bias]."

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