'I couldn't be more confident' - Jason Hart bullish about the chances of speed queen Highfield Princess in King's Stand

Highfield Princess: features among the entries for the July Cup at Newmarket
Highfield Princess: bids for a fourth Group 1 victory in the King's Stand StakesCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Jason Hart "couldn't be more confident" ahead of Highfield Princess' return to Royal Ascot as hot favourite for the King's Stand Stakes on Tuesday.

His mount has developed into a top-class sprinter since landing the 7f Buckingham Palace Handicap at the meeting at 18-1 two years ago, and completed a Group 1 hat-trick of wins in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, Nunthorpe Stakes and Flying Five Stakes last season.

She faces Australian stars Coolangatta and Cannonball plus speedy US filly Twilight Gleaming in a field of 19 declared for the 5f dash, in which overseas challenger Nature Strip routed the home team last year.

David CarrReporter
Published on 18 June 2023Last updated 18:30, 18 June 2023
