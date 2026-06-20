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Royal Ascottoday
15:40 Ascot
premium

'I basically took a chance and stood it for our max. This place is like Disneyland on days like this'

Collecting off the Royal Enclosure bookies on day five at Ascot
Collecting off the Royal Enclosure bookies on day five at AscotCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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Just like the draw, it had to change sometime. Star Sports had lost on each of the first four days of Royal Ascot and their losses for the week stood at more than £900,000 heading into the weekend. More of the same on Saturday would have put them more than £1 million in the red, but the photo-finish printer was extremely kind to the layers on an extraordinary final day. 

"Why can't today be Tuesday?" said Kaan Hughes of Star Sports as he revealed that the firm were winning £271,560 on track going into the concluding Queen Alexandra Stakes. "We were only warming up over the first few days - we want a ten-day meeting!" 

Saber Strike was the sucker punch for punters. The whispers were so loud about the unbeaten colt heading into the Jersey Stakes that you could hear them in Windsor. Indeed, it was at that very track last Monday night when I was told he was William Haggas's banker of the whole week. And this was the same William Haggas who had already celebrated four winners. 

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Deputy Ireland editor

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