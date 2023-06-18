'Hugely exciting' - Charlie Hills gearing up for two big shots at Royal Ascot glory

Charlie Hills is approaching this year's royal meeting with a different type of excitement to the years when he was preparing sprint sensation Battaash for a series of heavyweight clashes in the King's Stand Stakes.

This year his team is spearheaded by two talented up-and-comers who have yet to win anything bigger than a conditions race and a 0-95 handicap between them, but Hills is hopeful both are Group class.

Cicero's Gift , unbeaten in three starts, takes on a pair of 2,000 Guineas winners, Chaldean and Paddington, in the Group 1 St James's Palace Stakes on the opening day, while the hat-trick-seeking Orazio goes for the Wokingham Handicap on Saturday.