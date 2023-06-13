Racing Post logo
History in the making? Cheltenham-Ascot Gold Cup double on the horizon as Willie Mullins names top royal team

Echoes In Rain: won at Galway for Patrick Mullins and will have the assistance of Rachael Blackmore this time
Echoes In Rain: would give Willie Mullins an unprecedented double were she to win the Gold Cup at Royal AscotCredit: Patrick McCann

Willie Mullins has named a top-class team for Royal Ascot and the jumps phenomenon will make history by becoming the first trainer to win the Cheltenham and Ascot Gold Cups in the same year if Echoes In Rain lands the staying showpiece next week. 

Vauban is the most familiar name on the teamsheet as the 2022 Triumph Hurdle winner will return to the Flat to tackle the Copper Horse Stakes next Tuesday, but it is multiple Grade 1-winning mare Echoes In Rain who will bid to pull off an unprecedented feat. 

The legendary Vincent O'Brien is the only trainer to have won both the Ascot and Cheltenham Gold Cups, but not in the same year as his only victory in the summer showpiece came in 1958 with Gladness, the year Kerstin won Cheltenham's most coveted prize for Verly Bewicke. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 13 June 2023Last updated 18:43, 13 June 2023
