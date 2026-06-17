'His form's been franked and he appears to hold the strongest claims' - ranking Ryan Moore's seven rides on day two of Royal Ascot

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Ryan Moore is the most successful active jockey at Royal Ascot with 93 winners, well clear of William Buick on 39 and Jamie Spencer on 29.

His finest week came in 2015 when he set a new post-war record of nine winners at a single Royal Ascot, surpassing the previous benchmark of eight shared by Lester Piggott (1965 and 1975) and Pat Eddery (1989).

After completing the full set of Royal Ascot Group 1s with victory in the King Charles III Stakes on the opening day, and with another strong book of rides awaiting him, we assess Moore's chances on day two of the royal meeting.

Race: Duke of Cambridge Stakes (3.40)

Trainer: Robson de Aguiar

Best odds: 28-1

Amo Racing has stronger contenders across the week than this four-year-old, who is a touch more exposed than her rivals.

The Pinatubo filly has only ever won on the all-weather at Dundalk, but she posted a career-best effort last time out when finishing runner-up over a mile in a Group 2 at the Curragh, having had the run of the race.

She undoubtedly faces tougher competition here and could find a few rivals too strong, despite looking like a filly who is still progressing.

Race: Royal Hunt Cup (5.00)

Trainer: Terry Kent

Best odds: 14-1

Erzindjan: drops back to a mile Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

This eight-year-old still retains plenty of ability, but he will need to defy recent trends to get his head in front here.

Erzindjan ended a five-year drought last time out when beating Fifth Column in a 1m1f handicap at Newmarket last month, despite having been off the track for 182 days. However, it is an interesting move to drop him back to a mile, having been campaigned exclusively over 1m1f and 1m2f since joining this yard.

In the last decade four-year-olds have won this race eight times, with the remaining two contests going to those aged five, so he could find a few unexposed younger rivals too strong.

Race: Kensington Palace Stakes (5.35)

Trainer: James Owen

Best odds: 13-2

James Owen: trainer of Radiant Beauty Credit: Edward Whitaker

This mare has made a solid start since joining Owen from Richard Newland and Jamie Insole, and she looks capable of progressing further.

Radiant Beauty has won three of her five starts for Owen and, most importantly, scored over this course and distance when last seen.

The five-year-old is now 6lb higher in the weights for that success, which means she's 5lb worse off with Alobayyah, who was an eye-catching third and reopposes here.

Race: Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.20)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Best odds: 17-2

Minnie Hauk: needs to bounce back Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

This race is stacked with quality, and the fact this Ballydoyle star has slipped down the pecking order proves as much.

The Frankel filly was a star last season, winning the Cheshire Oaks, Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks before being denied by a head by Daryz in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, a rival she reopposes here.

She made a winning reappearance in a weak Group 2 at the Curragh before finishing well beaten in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last time out. However, O'Brien attributed that defeat to the steady pace, while the vet reported she finished the race mildly lame on her right fore.

Race: Queen's Vase (3.05)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Best odds: 8-1

Port Of Spain: interesting Queen's Vase contender Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Port Of Spain showed plenty of ability as a juvenile, notably finishing a close third behind subsequent Derby winner Christmas Derby in the Eyrefield Stakes at Leopardstown in October.

He kept plugging away when fifth in the London Gold Cup on his reappearance, and his pedigree – he's a half-brother to 1m6½f Group 2 winner Free Wind – suggests he may improve for a further test of stamina.

His RPRs continue to improve in defeat, he isn't too far off the best of these on form and it's likely a good sign that trainer Aidan O'Brien, who has won this race four times in the last decade, relies solely on him, having had as many as five entered initially.

Race: Queen Mary Stakes (2.30)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Best odds: 5-1

There is little to suggest Victorious cannot live up to her name in this field, having posted the highest adjusted Racing Post Rating and Topspeed figure among her rivals.

The well-bred daughter of Wootton Bassett arrives unbeaten in her last two starts, including a neck success in a Group 3 at Naas last month.

She drops back to five furlongs for the first time here, which poses the only real question mark. That said, True Love followed a six-furlong run with victory in the Queen Mary last year.

Race: Windsor Castle Stakes (6.10)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Best odds: 5-2

The Ballydoyle trainer has already suggested this colt could "improve an awful lot" from his debut, and he appears to hold the strongest claims of Ryan Moore's rides.

The two-year-old won a historically strong maiden on his debut at the Curragh, a race O'Brien had captured in the previous three years with Unquestionable, a Grade 1 winner in the States, Henri Matisse, winner of the French 2,000 Guineas, and Brussels, who went on to be Group 1-placed.

The form has already been franked, with both the runner-up and third winning next time out, and there is little to suggest he will not build on that impressive debut success.

Read more Ascot content here

Aidan O'Brien delighted with 'not typical sprinter' Great Barrier Reef - but where does he sit in the Ballydoyle pecking order at home?

'Aidan can do anything, can't he?' - O'Brien and Moore complete remarkable Group 1 set at Royal Ascot as Mission Central strikes

Ryan Moore is the king of Royal Ascot - so can his son Toby follow in his footsteps in the Hunt Cup?

Sign up to Racing Post+ in time for Royal Ascot with 20% off Ultimate Annual, Tipping Annual or Insights Annual. Click here and sign up using code ASCOT26. Offer ends Tuesday, June 30. New customers only. After a year you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.