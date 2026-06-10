'His best days are ahead of him' - George Boughey sends ominous warning to Bow Echo's rivals ahead of Royal Ascot rumble

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Bow Echo's rapid rise shows no signs of stopping according to his trainer George Boughey, who sounded an ominous warning to his colt's Royal Ascot rivals when saying on Wednesday "his best days are ahead of him".

The 2,000 Guineas hero is set to line up in a blockbuster St James's Palace Stakes on the opening day of next week's royal meeting, with two more Classic winners in Gstaad and Rayif , plus Godolphin's Talk Of New York , among the nine potential runners.

Boughey is confident Bow Echo has improved physically since he left his rivals toiling on the Rowley Mile last month, his fourth win from as many starts, and he is the even-money favourite to assert his status as the best three-year-old miler in Europe.

Bow Echo: sublime in the 2,000 Guineas Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Boughey said: “It’s a hard thing to say about an unbeaten 2,000 Guineas winner but Bow Echo looks to me as if his best days are ahead of him.

"We've seen an improved physical specimen in the mornings and his work since the Guineas has undoubtedly got stronger. Going into Ascot he has now proved himself to be the horse we hoped he would be.”

Bow Echo had two and three-quarter lengths in hand over Gstaad at Newmarket, a performance that earned him a Racing Post Rating of 127 on his fourth start. That surpasses the RPR achieved by modern mile stars on their fourth starts, including Frankel (126), Too Darn Hot (125), Baaeed, Night Of Thunder and Palace Pier (all 124) and Kingman (123).

Three horses have completed the 2,000 Guineas-St James's Palace double in the past decade and only one of those, Coroebus, went to Royal Ascot straight from Newmarket.

Boughey, who won his first Classic in the 1,000 Guineas with Cachet in 2022, said: "We were hopeful he would be very competitive in the Guineas, which was a comfortable watch, but to put on the show that he did was a little bit of a surprise to us.

"Gstaad was impressive in the Irish Guineas, not unexpectedly, and probably rates the main danger, but the unknown quantity is the French horse Rayif who was good at Longchamp.

"There's also Talk Of New York, who probably wasn’t ready physically at Guineas time but was impressive at Sandown. I hope they go that gallop again next week because that would suit us."

Henry Morshead (left) and George Boughey with Bow Echo

It was difficult to choose who was more laid-back, the son of Night Of Thunder or his trainer at Craven House Stables in Newmarket on Wednesday morning, when the colt needed an alarm call to have his picture taken for 9.30am.

Bow Echo has only raced around a bend once before, when winning in Listed company at Haydock last September, but Boughey is not unduly concerned that will be a factor at Ascot.

He said: "I’ve always thought he needs to be ridden with a bit of restraint, but on a straight track if you find yourself prominent then you can be a victim of circumstance.

“Undoubtedly you don’t want to be too far back at Ascot on the round mile as they can get away from you on the front, but he jumped and travelled well around a bend at Haydock last year when he sat third and then possibly hit the front too soon."

Boughey has had three handicap winners at the royal meeting but is going with a short-priced favourite in a Group 1 for the first time.

A delighted George Boughey and Billy Loughnane after Bow Echo's Newmarket triumph Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

He said: “The ultimate test is Ascot, a track where he’s never been before and there is the melting pot of the parade ring.

"But he’s so laid-back. He was fast asleep only five minutes before everyone arrived this morning but he’s always given me incredible confidence about his mental constitution to handle a test like that.”

Jockey Billy Loughnane is looking forward to the opportunity of riding a first Group 1 winner at the meeting and said: “Riding a favourite in a Group 1 is what you dream about growing up. I have some nice rides next week, but if Bow Echo wins everything else is a bonus.”

While Bow Echo undoubtedly leads the team, Boughey is preparing a useful squad for the rest of Royal Ascot. Protection Act goes to the Hampton Court Stakes, Rosy Affair will drop back to five furlongs for the King Charles III Stakes and Survie runs in the Wolferton Stakes on day one.

In handicap company, Westport is set for the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Hopewell Rock for the Duke of Edinburgh, while the stable is to be represented in the two-year-old races with Libertango (Albany), Byzantine (Chesham) and Havana Lightning (Queen Mary).

St James's Palace Stakes (4.20 Ascot, Tuesday)

Paddy Power: Evens Bow Echo, 11-4 Gstaad, 3 Talk Of New York, 7 Rayif, 12 Puerto Rico, 66 Flushing Meadows, Neolithic, Power Blue, 150 Lord Britain.

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