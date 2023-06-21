Highfield Princess on course to go again in the Jubilee Stakes on Saturday after 'massive run' in King's Stand

Highfield Princess will bid to go one better in Saturday's Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes after her narrow defeat to Bradsell in the King's Stand on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

John Quinn rattled off success in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five with Highfield Princess in a golden spell of just 35 days last summer and the team have no fears about turning her out quickly over six furlongs.

Speaking after he had steered Big Evs to success in the Windsor Castle Stakes on Wednesday, jockey Jason Hart said: "We'll roll the dice again on Saturday with Highfield Princess. It's not nice getting beaten on a filly that means so much to me but at least we've got another chance.

"It was a massive run in the King's Stand and I've no doubts whatsoever about her backing up. She won three Group 1 races last year in the space of four and a half weeks, so she's a filly that thrives on racing. Obviously with where she is now, the way she's rated and what she's done, she can't really run as often. It's nice that we've got this one opportunity to back up."

Highfield Princess is a best-priced 7-1 for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, third best behind international raiders Artorius and Wellington.

The full field for the Group 1 sprint, the final top level event of the royal meeting, will be unveiled on Thursday morning, alongside declarations for day five races including the Chesham, Hardwicke and the Wokingham.

