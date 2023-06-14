'He's the right man to have on a big day, it's as simple as that' - Frankie Dettori booked for King's Stand hope

Frankie Dettori will be on board Manaccan when he bids for a final win in the Group 1 King's Stand Stakes (3.40 ) at Royal Ascot next week.

The 52-year-old, who is due to retire in November, has won the 5f contest just once before when the brilliantly speedy Lochsong blitzed home by five lengths in 1994 in the days when the race was run as a Group 2 contest.

Dettori, who is already booked to ride Inspiral in the Queen Anne and Chaldean in the St James's Palace Stakes on the first day of his final Royal Ascot, finished third on Manaccan in the Palace House Stakes on soft ground at Newmarket last month, and trainer John Ryan is delighted to have secured his services again.