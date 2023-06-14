Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Royal Ascot
premium

'He's the right man to have on a big day, it's as simple as that' - Frankie Dettori booked for King's Stand hope

Manaccan (yellow): set to be ridden by Frankie Dettori at Royal Ascot
Manaccan (yellow): set to be ridden by Frankie Dettori at Royal AscotCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Frankie Dettori will be on board Manaccan when he bids for a final win in the Group 1 King's Stand Stakes (3.40) at Royal Ascot next week.

The 52-year-old, who is due to retire in November, has won the 5f contest just once before when the brilliantly speedy Lochsong blitzed home by five lengths in 1994 in the days when the race was run as a Group 2 contest.

Dettori, who is already booked to ride Inspiral in the Queen Anne and Chaldean in the St James's Palace Stakes on the first day of his final Royal Ascot, finished third on Manaccan in the Palace House Stakes on soft ground at Newmarket last month, and trainer John Ryan is delighted to have secured his services again.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David CarrReporter
Published on 14 June 2023Last updated 19:08, 14 June 2023
icon
more inRoyal Ascot
more inRoyal Ascot