'He's the best two-year-old I've had' - James Ferguson looking to bow out on a high with Coventry Stakes contender

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James Ferguson , who shocked the racing world when announcing plans to step away from training next month, is hoping to go out with a bang as he bids for a first Royal Ascot winner this week.

After seven years with a training licence, Ferguson is set to take up a role in the international bloodstock insurance sector at the end of July, but is first looking forward to unleashing God Given Talent in Tuesday's Group 2 Coventry Stakes.

The 36-year-old enjoyed Group 1 success when El Bodegon landed the Criterium de Saint-Cloud as a juvenile in 2021, but the Newmarket trainer believes God Given Talent, who carries the Constitution Hill silks of joint-owner Michael Buckley, is the best two-year-old to have passed through his hands.

Winner of a Newbury maiden on his only start, God Given Talent is a general 25-1 chance, with William Buick booked for the ride after a field of 22 were declared for the Coventry on Sunday.

"He's still learning a lot but I couldn't be happier and we're going in with a lot of confidence," said Ferguson. "From an experience point of view, I took him for a trial before that run at Newbury, and I genuinely think he's taken a massive step forward from his first run. He was colty and green in the prelims at Newbury but I think he now knows what the world is about and he's been much better behaved in the yard.

"We're full of confidence. He's got the pedigree and I think the ground will be fine. I'd say he's the best two-year-old I've had and I'd like to win at Royal Ascot, so fingers crossed."

Ground conditions will dictate whether or not stablemate Celtic Charioteer will tackle Thursday's Chesham Stakes after shedding his maiden tag at the start of last week.

"It's a bit of a quick turnaround but he couldn't have won any better at Leicester," said Ferguson. "He learned plenty on the job on his first start at Windsor and seemed to handle the step up to seven furlongs well on his second start. If there's a bit of cut in the ground, I'd love to take my chance at Ascot."

On his impending departure from training, he added: "I'm very sad but I know I'm making the right decision for the right reasons."

Johnson Houghton fears Irish Coventry team

The shortest-priced British runner in Tuesday's Coventry Stakes is Night In Vegas but trainer Eve Johnson Houghton fears the challenge from Ireland, headed by the Aidan O'Brien-trained Confucius and Great Barrier Reef at the top of the market.

"We're going there two-from-two and he's probably the best I've got and one of the best in Britain, but you have to fear the challenge from Ireland – they're just so powerful," said Johnson Houghton. "He's in great form and looks fantastic. He only does as much as he has to at home. He always beats his lead horse but that's it."

Night In Vegas: heads the British challenge in the Coventry Credit: Getty Images

The Group 1-winning trainer is preparing a "select team" for Ascot, with Havana Hurricane, Great Acclaim and Betty Clover completing the line-up.

"Havana Hurricane is going for the Commonwealth Cup," said Johnson Houghton. "I'm really happy with him. He's come on hugely since his prep run at Newbury. I think Karl Burke's filly Venetian Sun will be hard to beat, but I think he'll run really well.

"Great Acclaim never lets us down. He's in the Wokingham and the Buckingham Palace Stakes. I'm not sure which one I'm going to run in but he's a really tough horse, and Betty Clover in the Kensington Palace is another who doesn't let us down very often."

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