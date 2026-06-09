'He’s my only bullet for the week' - up-and-coming trainer to rely on one in bid for Royal Ascot breakthrough

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Stephen Thorne is a proponent of quality over quantity and his strategy will be on full display next week at Royal Ascot, where the up-and-coming trainer pins his hopes on a single live contender.

Jagged Edge stormed clear of the rest in a taking seasonal return on Royal Ascot trials day at Naas last month and his trainer is adamant that there is significant improvement to come after that first run back.

The Blue Point gelding will represent Thorne’s entire Ascot squad when he lines up in the Royal Hunt Cup , for which he is a general 16-1.