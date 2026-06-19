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'He's got an unbelievable brain' - ITV pundit Kevin Blake on the secrets behind Joseph O'Brien's success as a trainer
One of Joseph O'Brien's closest confidants has pinpointed the trainer's unrivalled eye for detail and his ability to source the best horses on offer at the sales as two of the key ingredients behind what is turning out to be a stellar Flat season for the 33-year-old.
Two weeks on from landing the Oaks with Thundering On and finishing third with James J Braddock in the Derby, O'Brien has enjoyed four winners over the first three days of Royal Ascot and is level with his legendary father Aidan at the top of the standings with two days to go.
Respected ITV pundit Kevin Blake has worked closely with O'Brien as a race planner, consultant and bloodstock agent for nine years and on Friday morning he described the trainer as "unbelievable" to work with.
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Published on inRoyal Ascot
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