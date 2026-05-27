'He's getting faster' - Jim Goldie bullish as star sprinter gears up for Royal Ascot repeat

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American Affair delivered a historic first Group 1 success for Jim Goldie in last year’s King Charles III Stakes and the trainer believes his stable star heads back to Ascot an even “faster” horse.

Following that triumph American Affair was ruled out for the rest of last season after suffering an injury and his comeback effort earlier this month proved below par when he finished well beaten in the Minster Stakes over six furlongs.

However, he returned to form with a much more encouraging display dropping back to five furlongs when runner-up to Night Raider in Saturday’s Temple Stakes.