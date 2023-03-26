'He’s flown the flag well' - Al Quoz Sprint runner-up The Astrologist set for Royal Ascot

Connections of Australian sprinter The Astrologist are looking forward to a tilt at Group 1 glory at Royal Ascot following his narrow defeat in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan on Saturday.

The six-year-old was beaten a head by shock winner Danyah in the 6f Group 1, but will now bid for a first top-level victory in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at the royal meeting in June.

A Group 3 winner in Australia, the Al Quoz Sprint was The Astrologist's final start for trainers Leon and Troy Corstens and he will now be trained by Marco Botti in Newmarket in preparation for Royal Ascot.

Nathan Bennett, syndicate manager for owners Bennett Racing, said: "We mapped out a plan in Australia. We thought the horse was good enough to come over and he proved that when he ran in the Newmarket Handicap at Flemington.

"He’s flown the flag well for the Aussies back home. We’ve been invited to Royal Ascot so he won’t go back to Australia, he’ll go to Newmarket and Marco Botti."

Botti, who struck at Royal Ascot last year with Kensington Palace Stakes winner Rising Star, said: "The owners said they would see how he ran. It's a shame in a way that he was beaten but it was a huge run. I'm delighted for them and wherever he goes in the future, he's an exciting horse."

While The Astrologist will not officially run under an Australian trainer's name in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes, the country will be represented by Artorius, who was an unlucky third in last year's race.

The two-time Group 1 winner, who also finished third in last year's July Cup, will race for the final time in the Platinum Jubilee, having been beaten three-quarters of a length by Naval Crown last summer.

His trainers Anthony and Sam Freedman said in a statement: "Artorius has run his last race in Australia. He will head back to Royal Ascot to contest the Platinum Jubilee Stakes before returning to Australia to retire at Newgate Stud.

"He's now in the paddock enjoying a short break before we begin the preparations towards Royal Ascot. We are sure he will do us all proud abroad again."

Australian-trained runners have not won the Platinum Jubilee Stakes since star mare Black Caviar dramatically prevailed by a head in 2012, when it was run as the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

