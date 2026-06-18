'He’s been giving us the right signals' - Ryan Moore on his day three rides at Royal Ascot including his big Gold Cup hope

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Ryan Moore warned his rivals that Scandinavia is "giving us the right signals" as the jockey bids to win the Gold Cup at (4.15) for the fifth time.

The jockey said he is looking forward to teaming up with last season's St Leger winner, who has landed both of his warm-up races this spring and heads the betting at 9-4.

"There are a good few questions to answer, stepping up in class and in trip, but he’s been giving us the right signals," Moore said in his World Pool blog.

"I’ve won this race on four-year-olds – Kyprios and Estimate – and I don’t mind that approach at all.

"Scandinavia is going over this distance for the first time but he's won the Goodwood Cup over two miles already, so hopefully that extra half a mile will be within his compass."

Ryan Moore: "Hopefully that extra half a mile will be within his compass" Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Scandinavia is favourite to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a record-extending tenth Gold Cup success.

But Moore sees several dangers and said: "Trawlerman sets the standard and deserves plenty of respect and Rahiebb was impressive in the Yorkshire Cup. They look the two main ones.

"There’s also Caballo De Mar, who is a two-time Group 1 winner, and a few others you could make a case for. The Gold Cup is always a hard race to win."

Moore, who has won the King Charles III Stakes on Mission Central and the Queen Mary on Victorious this week, is also keen on the chance of Composing in the Ribblesdale Stakes (3.40).

"She’s had a couple of runs this year, starting with a Guineas trial at Leopardstown then she ran in the Prix Saint-Alary in France, which was a messy race, but she was doing all her best work inside the last furlong," he said.

"The step up to a mile and a half will suit her and I think she could run very well."

Ranking Moore's other day three rides - plus the rider's thoughts

5 Colombier (Buckingham Palace Stakes, 6.10)

He won at Epsom last time. He’ll encounter different conditions here, as Epsom was very soft, so I suppose the quicker ground would be a question.

4 Flushing Meadows (Britannia Stakes, 4.50)

He hasn’t got his head in front since winning on his debut at the Curragh last season, but he could be competitive in a race like this. It’s obviously wide-open and a bit of a lottery, but his draw in stall 22 could work out well and the stiff straight mile should suit.

3 Enceladus (King George V Stakes, 3.05)

Enceladus looks a nice, lightly raced son of Sea The Stars so you'd hope the step up in trip and better ground will play to his strengths.

2 Aix La Chapelle (Chesham Stakes, 2.30 )

He was impressive at the Curragh on his only start so far. We also run South Dakota, who will appreciate the step up in trip and is not out of it at all.

1 Endorsement (Hampton Court, 5.35 )

Endorsement was just beaten by Christmas Day in the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown, so obviously that form worked out well at Epsom, and he also finished behind James J Braddock and Pierre Bonnard in the Derby Trial. He’s dropping back in distance but he’s in good form. He’s an uncomplicated horse who will go well.

Read more on Royal Ascot:

'It sounded peculiar, didn't it?' - Aidan O'Brien counters John Gosden comments as racing's spikiest rivalry tees up a Gold Cup for the ages

Exciting filly Victorious powers to Queen Mary Stakes win as Aidan O'Brien nears landmark 100th Royal Ascot success

'He went through the race like one with loads more to come' - Harry Wilson's best bets for every race on day three of Royal Ascot

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