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'He's an incredible man' - Coolmore's MV Magnier pays tribute to Aidan O'Brien as wife Annemarie reveals next big goal
Aidan and Annemarie O'Brien after Scandinavia's Gold Cup winCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Coolmore's MV Magnier heaped praise on Aidan O'Brien after the trainer reached 100 Royal Ascot winners in spectacular style with Scandinavia's last-gasp Gold Cup triumph over Trawlerman.
O'Brien took over as the assigned trainer for Magnier's father John in 1996 after he and his wife Annemarie rose rapidly to the top of the jumps game from their initial training base in Owning, south Kilkenny.
Since then, he has rewritten the record books on the Flat, and Magnier paid tribute to the master of Ballydoyle and his family.
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