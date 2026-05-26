Henry Dwyer not giving up on Asfoora - and Royal Ascot on radar with another runner as he prepares to launch audacious British enterprise

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Trainer Henry Dwyer is not giving up on last year's champion sprinter Asfoora after a second consecutive disappointing run in Saturday's Temple Stakes , and believes the return to her ideal conditions at Ascot can bring about an improved performance.

The Australian sprinter won the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2024 and embellished her European record last season with dominant victories in the Nunthorpe and Prix de l'Abbaye on Arc weekend.

However, she has disappointed in her two starts under the care of Lemos de Souza this year, beating just four horses home in the Palace House Stakes and finishing last at Haydock on Saturday. She is a 14-1 shot to regain her King Charles III crown next month.

Asfoora: showed her British rivals a clean pair of heels in the Nunthorpe Stakes last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

"She ran very plain," Dwyer said of her latest defeat to Night Raider. "I think moving to the inside track was the right thing to do to stage the race and we were desperate to run her fitness-wise, but the chopped-up ground didn't suit her and she can down tools easily.

"She raced like she didn't really want to be there, but she's an older mare now and she's done that a couple of times. She was nearly retired last year after some bad races at Ascot and Goodwood and then she won the Nunthorpe.

"Blinkers going back on will motivate her more next time and the track at Ascot will suit her as it's early in the card and it should be like a bowling green. I'm not giving up on her at this stage, but she's at another crossroads."

It was hoped Asfoora would win for De Souza to reward the work his team has put into the mare in Newmarket in the last couple of seasons, but she will be switched back to running under Dwyer's name this week.

Asfoora will have blinkers reapplied in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The trainer is in the process of securing his British licence, rather than running her under an international permit, and has a number of horses ready to run, including Royal Ascot-bound Synners Kid and a handful of juvenile prospects.

Dwyer said: "I have Synners Kid, who was going to run in the Silver Bowl at Haydock before it was abandoned. He needed the run to get to Ascot. We could run him in the Britannia or the Golden Gate, but I think we'd be more likely to go to the Britannia. He ran really well first up at Ascot earlier this month.

"I have a few two-year-olds. One is going for a break, one will go to Pontefract in a few weeks and maybe if she was to win we could go to one of the Ascot races. We also have a Too Darn Hot colt and a St Mark's Basilica filly we bought at the breeze-up sales."

The plan is for Dwyer and his owners to enjoy what Britain has to offer in the summer before returning to his base at Ballarat in Victoria, with the trainer more than happy to oversee his string from afar when needed.

Henry Dwyer: attended key sales in Britain last year on the hunt for new talent Credit: Laura Green

"It's doable with the help of Lemos and Amy [Murphy] – I couldn't have done it without them and the people in Newmarket have been terrific – and I also have my foreman over here looking after them," Dwyer said. "We use trackers on all of our horses which measure heart rate, and we have speed monitors, so I can watch them live on my phone that way.

"With Asfoora I had one person looking out for one horse and it wasn't very cost effective, so I thought we'd get some more horses. When you're buying young horses here you can't really take them back to Australia until late in the season and they'd be racing for someone here anyway, so I thought they may as well be trained by me and give the owners that different experience.

"I don't think it will be a year-round operation and we'll have three or four here over six months. I love having the opportunity to travel and I'll try and get out of Ballarat in the winter and out of Newmarket in the winter."

The position of the royal meeting on the global stage has come into question in recent years due to levels of prize-money, but Dwyer's experience showcases its enduring appeal.

"My owners really enjoy it, they've enjoyed the ride with Asfoora tremendously and wished it was them," he said. "We'll have a crew of 30 to 40 people in the royal enclosure this year. They'll all be staying in London, spending some time in Newmarket seeing how it all works and be able to give their horse a pat and then go to the races.

"Everyone poo-poos the prize-money in England, but if you're winning big races the prize-money is there and I can guarantee Asfoora wouldn't have won as much in Australia as the races weren't suitable for her there."

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