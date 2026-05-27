Five Newmarket dark horses for Royal Ascot - and how their trainers rate their chances

It is now less than three weeks until the greatest show on turf. Royal Ascot begins on Tuesday, June 16 and, as the meeting nears, we pick out five dark horses from Newmarket to keep in mind for the week's biggest handicaps.

Trainer: Roger Varian

Ascot target: Royal Hunt Cup

Roger Varian won the Royal Hunt Cup with the sadly now-retired My Cloud a year ago and is going back for more with Indalo, who made a pleasing return to action when second in a mile handicap at Newbury on Lockinge day. The similarities do not end there as My Cloud won the very same race a year ago and Varian is sticking to the same path.