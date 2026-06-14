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'He should be overlooked at your peril' - odds-compilers mark your card for Royal Ascot
Seven bookmakers give their thoughts and best bets ahead of the royal meeting
Where’s your money going in the Queen Anne?
Pat Cooney, bet365 The Lockinge-winning version of Notable Speech would be hard to beat, but Ascot is a specialists’ track and he has been beaten twice before at the royal meeting. I’ll take Lockinge runner-up More Thunder to reverse that form. He only just won our bet365 Bunbury Cup last July off a mark of 98, yet he’s now rated 117 and getting better.
James Mackie, Betfair I think Notable Speech is too short, having underperformed in both his runs at the track, and would be a lay in this race for me. If I was backing anything in the race, I think course form goes a long way here and for that reason I think Docklands can go close to landing back-to-back renewals. I also wouldn’t rule out More Thunder at a similar price, as his run in the Lockinge was extremely eye-catching. He is one of our worst results of the week.
Andrew Lobo, Coral It does not look the deepest of races and the Lockinge seems the key form line. Notable Speech won well but the stiffer test at Ascot should suit More Thunder, who sits at a bigger price and makes appeal to turn the form around.
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Published on inRoyal Ascot
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