'He seems to be very special' - Con Marnane hoping to enhance stellar Royal Ascot record with talented two-year-old

Givemethebeatboys is "as tough as nails" according to Con Marnane, who thinks the Marble Hill Stakes winner can make a bold bid in the Coventry Stakes, for which he is as short as 12-1.

The Jessica Harrington-trained colt landed the Group 3 in gutsy fashion at the Curragh in the Marnane colours and will now seek to extend his unbeaten record at Royal Ascot on June 20.

Marnane runs one of the finest breeze-up yards in Ireland from Bansha House Stables, his Tipperary base, and the operation has developed quite an affinity with the royal meeting.