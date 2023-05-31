Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Royal Ascot
premium

'He seems to be very special' - Con Marnane hoping to enhance stellar Royal Ascot record with talented two-year-old

Givemethebeatboys and Shane Foley land the Marble Hill Stakes
Givemethebeatboys (centre): recent winner at the CurraghCredit: Patrick McCann

Givemethebeatboys is "as tough as nails" according to Con Marnane, who thinks the Marble Hill Stakes winner can make a bold bid in the Coventry Stakes, for which he is as short as 12-1.

The Jessica Harrington-trained colt landed the Group 3 in gutsy fashion at the Curragh in the Marnane colours and will now seek to extend his unbeaten record at Royal Ascot on June 20.

Marnane runs one of the finest breeze-up yards in Ireland from Bansha House Stables, his Tipperary base, and the operation has developed quite an affinity with the royal meeting.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 31 May 2023Last updated 13:00, 31 May 2023
icon
more inRoyal Ascot
more inRoyal Ascot