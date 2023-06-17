Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Royal Ascot
premium

'He loves travelling' - the Swedish Wokingham contender who prefers to race abroad

Trainer Jessica Long with her Wokingham candidate Good Eye
Trainer Jessica Long with her Wokingham candidate Good EyeCredit: Edward Whitaker

The Swedes are hoping to add to the cosmopolitan feel of Royal Ascot by having a runner in Saturday’s Wokingham with a horse who doesn't like racing in Sweden

Malmo-based Jessica Long has 33-1 chance Good Eye in the ultra-competitive sprint, and her stocky eight-year-old is no stranger to British shores having finished fourth in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood last year at huge odds of 150-1.

Reflecting on that Goodwood run, Long said: “We were 33-1 on the morning of the race and then no-one fancied our chances as the day went on, so we drifted to almighty odds of 150-1 by the afternoon. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 17 June 2023Last updated 14:00, 17 June 2023
icon
more inRoyal Ascot
more inRoyal Ascot