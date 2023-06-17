'He loves travelling' - the Swedish Wokingham contender who prefers to race abroad

The Swedes are hoping to add to the cosmopolitan feel of Royal Ascot by having a runner in Saturday’s Wokingham with a horse who doesn't like racing in Sweden

Malmo-based Jessica Long has 33-1 chance Good Eye in the ultra-competitive sprint, and her stocky eight-year-old is no stranger to British shores having finished fourth in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood last year at huge odds of 150-1.

Reflecting on that Goodwood run, Long said: “We were 33-1 on the morning of the race and then no-one fancied our chances as the day went on, so we drifted to almighty odds of 150-1 by the afternoon.