'He could develop into a St Leger horse' - Arrest handed new Royal Ascot entry as rain looms

One-time Derby favourite Arrest could head to Royal Ascot after the forecast of rain led the Juddmonte colt to be given a surprising entry in the Queen's Vase on Wednesday.

The son of Frankel finished tenth when attempting to deliver Frankie Dettori a final victory in the Epsom Classic and was due to take on winner August Rodin once more in the Irish Derby on July 2. However, forecast showers at Ascot on Sunday could force a change of plans for the Chester Vase winner, who may be stepped up in trip for the Group 2 Queen's Vase over a mile and three-quarters or stick to a mile and a half in Friday's King Edward VII Stakes .

Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon said: "We've put an entry in for the Queen's Vase alongside his current one and we'll see what the ground is looking like closer to the time. There's no definitive plan but we're keeping our options open as there is a risk of thundershowers. If they materialised we'd be inclined to look at Royal Ascot over the Irish Derby."

Mahon believes Arrest is more likely to head for the King Edward VII Stakes, in which he would meet Derby runner-up King Of Steel, but he did not rule out a possible step up in trip with a view to the St Leger in September.

"I suppose the mile-and-a-half race would be the preferred target out of the two if he ends up going but we wouldn't be adverse to stepping up in trip," he said. "We think he's versatile from 12 to 14 furlongs and he could well develop into a St Leger horse. He stays well, he showed that at Chester."

Conditions are currently good to firm, good in places at Ascot but forecast rain could lead to reduced watering by clerk of the course Chris Stickels, who was hopeful showers would reach the track before the opening day of the meeting on Tuesday.

"I think we could get some rain on Sunday," he said. "It's quite difficult to predict at the moment but the best estimate is around five or six millimetres, while the total between Saturday night and the end of play on Tuesday could be ten to 12mm.

"I think it's highly likely that we won't water beyond Saturday and probably won't water the round course beyond Friday night. At the moment we're just playing it day-by-day because the forecast is quite difficult to read. The sort of range of ten to 12mm will be very useful moisture, given it's been dry for a month. A bit of rain would be welcome."

Laurel: confirmed for Wednesday's Duke of Cambridge Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

Weekend showers would also be good news for Juddmonte's leading Wednesday hope Laurel , who was confirmed for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes following her recent defeat in the Lockinge Stakes.

Mahon attributed her tenth-place finish in part to quick ground at Newbury but expressed no such concerns about Ascot's conditions, with the four-year-old filly a general 3-1 second favourite behind Jumbly.

"Laurel is in great form and it's more than likely she'll run," he said. "She'll be better with some ease in the ground too but I don't think fast ground is that big a concern. She's definitely on target."

