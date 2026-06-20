Harry Wilson with five horses undone by the draw at Royal Ascot - including a last-place finisher who 'merits strong consideration'

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Much has been made of the fact you need to be drawn high on the stands' side on the straight track at Royal Ascot this week, and it's clear to see as the handicaps on that course have been won by horses drawn in stalls 33, 16, 28, 30, 30 and 31.

It's easy to overlook runners based on their finishing positions without factoring in how well they fared despite a far-from-ideal draw when considering them next time, so tipster Harry Wilson has identified a few runners from the first four days who you may want to keep an eye on.

The closest that the far side got to the near side in any straight-track handicap over the first four days was two and a half lengths, which was in the Royal Hunt Cup on Wednesday.