The big story: favourite Hukum misses Hardwicke

Hukum will not participate in Saturday's Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot after the favourite was taken out due to the going.

Conditions remain good to firm for the final day of the meeting and trainer Owen Burrows has decided against running, having said he was a "doubtful" runner on Friday.

The six-year-old was 9-4 having lowered the colours of 2022 Derby hero Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on his only start of the season.

Yet he has only raced once on ground with firm in the going description, finishing third in a Newbury novice on debut and registering his lowest Racing Post Rating in 16 starts.

Free Wind is now 11-10 for the Hardwicke for John and Thady Gosden and Frankie Dettori.

Watch now: Good Morning Royal Ascot

Going update: conditions similar with hot day expected

Temperatures could hit 29C on a scorching Saturday at Royal Ascot with the final day of the meeting set to be run on similar conditions to the previous few days.

The track was watered after racing on Friday, with 5mm put on the straight course and 4mm on the round track to maintain the good to firm going description.

The GoingStick readings are also similar and suggest minimal track bias on the straight course. A reading of 7.9 was taken on the stands' side and centre, while the far side is fractionally slower.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickles said on Saturday morning: "It's still good to firm and conditions are very similar to yesterday. We did a little bit of watering last night to put back the water lost through evapotranspiration.

"We're in for a warm, sunny day and temperatures could be up to 27, 28 or 29C or something like that."

Market movers

2.30

La Guarida 11-2 (from 13-2)

5.00

Mums Tipple 10-1 (from 14)

5.35

Knockbrex 9-4 (from 3)

Non-runners: day five absentees

2.30

5 Quatre Bras (bad scope)

4.20

5 Hukum (going)

5.35

7 Like A Tiger (going)

14 First Sight (ringworm)

